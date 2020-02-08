MenaPay Price Hits $0.0114 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $387,051.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One MenaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Dcoin, Hanbitco and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.03660957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00222752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00129954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,356,613 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hanbitco, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

