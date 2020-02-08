Mercury (MER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,205.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Mercury has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $264,461.00 and approximately $1,205.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.03469875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00223296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00131551 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

