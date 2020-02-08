MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 12,867 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,867 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $175.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.57 and a 52-week high of $177.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

