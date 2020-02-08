MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 151,435 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1,795.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,435 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

NYSE:CCI opened at $150.49 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $151.97. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.