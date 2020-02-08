MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 16,047 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,047 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.11% of Columbia Sportswear worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,477,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $4,681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,033,159.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $6,080,780.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,896,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456. 56.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $90.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.27. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $87.60 and a twelve month high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

