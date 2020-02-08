MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires 7,983 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 45.3% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 24.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 20.1% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 132,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 22,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

NYSE XRX opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.81. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.