MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 170,266 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 170,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.06% of Exelixis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Exelixis by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 165,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $446,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $868,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,639 shares of company stock worth $6,915,104. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.93. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.