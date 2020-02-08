MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 193,384 Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 193,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.13% of Jabil as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Jabil by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $626,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 307,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,847,741.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,031 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,474 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JBL opened at $38.75 on Friday. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

