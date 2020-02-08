MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 54,196 MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGP. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $33.44.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

