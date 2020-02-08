MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 93,269 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 93,269 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,627,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 141,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,296 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Lennar by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of LEN opened at $68.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 14.37. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $44.84 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.71%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

