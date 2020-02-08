MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 662.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,533 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 880.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 78,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.77. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

