MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 104,079 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,079 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Vereit were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 53.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vereit during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 39.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VER stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.69 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Vereit’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

VER has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

