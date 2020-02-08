MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 66,696 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,696 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $237.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.49. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $239.53. The company has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

