MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys Shares of 200,100 Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Banco Bradesco SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.0047 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

BBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

