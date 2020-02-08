MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys Shares of 28,940 FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after acquiring an additional 321,775 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,403,000 after buying an additional 66,108 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 421,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,296,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 413,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,068,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 337,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,019,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $306.76 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.56 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.84.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.