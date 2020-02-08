MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Cuts Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,617 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,981 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $366.09 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $249.10 and a 1-year high of $374.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

