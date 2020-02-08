MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Cuts Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 207,671 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $122.19. The company has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

