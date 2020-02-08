MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,060 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 17,979 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 138.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 168.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter worth $45,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $29,877,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $87.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura upped their price objective on Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

