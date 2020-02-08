MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 229,957 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of Invesco worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after buying an additional 275,371 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 42,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.