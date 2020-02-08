MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,310 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.07% of Nielsen worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5,617.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

