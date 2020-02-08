MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252,911 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Under Armour worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after purchasing an additional 515,462 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 21.4% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 218.3% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Under Armour by 53,353.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the period. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, January 6th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

