MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $1.15 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122,949 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of 3M by 47.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 19,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 43.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $160.08 on Friday. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.58 and its 200-day moving average is $168.24. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 63.30%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

