MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $1.65 Million Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,365 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.27% of Teradata worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 734.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 467.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

In other Teradata news, CMO Martyn Etherington acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $113,649.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDC stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

