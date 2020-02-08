MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $1.82 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 64,276 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $366.77 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

