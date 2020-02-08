MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $2.08 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,786 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,512 shares of company stock worth $3,888,310. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.17. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.