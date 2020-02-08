MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $2.19 Million Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151,278 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 8,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

