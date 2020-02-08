MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $23.40 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,554,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 74,578 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.0% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $66.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $286.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.