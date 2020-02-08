MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Increases Holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,754 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.20% of Tempur Sealy International worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,848.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,059 shares of company stock worth $939,166. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

