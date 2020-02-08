MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Increases Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 212.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,268 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.05% of Loews worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700,123 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Loews by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 61,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Loews by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Loews by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on L. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $53.25 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,899 shares of company stock worth $1,808,932. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.