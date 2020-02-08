MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $1.48 Million in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 834,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 238,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 81,531 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,269,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 86,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

