MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $1.78 Million in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 259,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.20% of Extra Space Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,776,000 after buying an additional 1,156,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,702,000 after purchasing an additional 813,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,775,000 after purchasing an additional 691,527 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,831,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 309,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

EXR stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.00 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.96.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $90,946.94. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.