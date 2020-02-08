MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $2.31 Million in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 148,285 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of MasTec at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MasTec by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after buying an additional 62,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 11,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. UBS Group downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

