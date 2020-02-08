MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,158,000 after purchasing an additional 168,685 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 185,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,954,000 after purchasing an additional 106,347 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 226,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,837,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,615,000 after purchasing an additional 82,949 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $219.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.32. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $191.42 and a 52-week high of $222.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

