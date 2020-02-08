MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 97,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52,820 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Shares of WST opened at $159.09 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.60 and a 1-year high of $161.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.