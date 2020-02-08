MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in WP Carey by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in WP Carey by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $72.51 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 76.99%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

