MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 258,457 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in Ford Motor by 10.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 40,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. DZ Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $8.11 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

