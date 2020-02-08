MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 80,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Shares of TMO opened at $326.21 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.90 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

