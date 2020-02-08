MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 163,140 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163,140 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.23% of W&T Offshore worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 177,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,253,000 after acquiring an additional 394,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,739,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,308,000 after acquiring an additional 211,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 72.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 41,709 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $3,297,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTI. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.94.

W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

