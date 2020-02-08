MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 180,270 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 180,270 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total transaction of $4,236,689.42. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,623 shares of company stock worth $128,462,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $327.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.66. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $335.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

