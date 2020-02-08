MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 229,127 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 229,127 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $497,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,761 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,665,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $301,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $183.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.53 and its 200 day moving average is $171.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

