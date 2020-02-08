MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 239,332 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,332 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PEP opened at $145.37 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.88 and a 12-month high of $145.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.72. The company has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

