MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 281,001 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281,001 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after buying an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,796,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,534,000 after buying an additional 527,874 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,202,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160,861 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,663,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,789,000 after acquiring an additional 126,217 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $141.02 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $186.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

