MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 60,882 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60,882 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,174,000 after buying an additional 82,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,432,000 after buying an additional 314,000 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $209,372,000 after buying an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,572,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $192,370,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $121.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $123.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

