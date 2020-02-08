MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 63,750 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,750 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.06% of Unum Group worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

