MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 753,265 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753,265 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,468,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

