MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 95,578 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 95,578 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $74.35 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.