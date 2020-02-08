MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $1.10 Million Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,799 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.20% of Meritage Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Meritage Homes by 65.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTH opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.94. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

