MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $1.14 Million Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,689 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Trex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.90.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

