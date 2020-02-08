MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.16% of Cirrus Logic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 162,965 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,911,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,200,000 after acquiring an additional 714,210 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 11,591 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $837,333.84. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,724 shares of company stock worth $9,900,464 over the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.