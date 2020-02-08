MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.21% of CIT Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT opened at $47.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other news, insider David Harnisch acquired 4,600 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 30,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 48,600 shares of company stock worth $1,215,000. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CIT. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.